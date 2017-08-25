Dugan to seek election to Madison County bench

× Expand U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (right) will serve as Circuit Judge David W. Dugan’s campaign chairman in the November 2018 election.

EDWARDSVILLE — Circuit Judge David W. Dugan announced his intention to seek election as a resident circuit judge of Madison County in the November 2018 election. Dugan will seek the seat as a Republican.

Dugan was appointed to fill the vacancy created when former Circuit Judge John Barberis was elected to the Fifth District Appellate Court. Chief Justice Lloyd Karmeier and the Illinois Supreme Court appointed Dugan earlier this year.

“I have very much enjoyed my short time on the bench and would be honored to be elected to a six-year term next year,” Dugan stated. “My background in private practice over the past 30 years included representing both plaintiffs and defendants in civil matters. I believe my experience shows my ability to see both sides of cases and to be impartial in all my decisions. I have been assigned to the civil docket, where I hear a wide variety of civil cases, including overseeing the entire arbitration docket.

“I am also very pleased to announce that Congressman John Shimkus will be serving as my campaign chairman,” Dugan said. “He is a respected leader, and I appreciate his friendship over the years and his advice throughout the appointment process. In addition, I am honored that my campaign treasurer will be Madison County Republican Central Committee Chairman Jeremy Plank, a CPA (certified public accountant).”

“I have known Dave for over 25 years, and I have found him to be a well-respected conservative voice,” Shimkus said. “He has a reputation for fairness, integrity, and service in the community. I am proud to call him Judge Dugan and offer my endorsement and complete support.”

Dugan earned a degree in political science from Eastern Illinois University in 1982 and his juris doctor from Valparaiso University School of Law in 1985. Dugan was an assistant state’s attorney under Bill Haine and has worked in private practice since 1986.

Dugan and his wife, Susan, reside in Bethalto. They have one daughter, U.S. Air Force Academy graduate Capt. Sarah E. Martin, who is married to Capt. Joe Martin. They are both currently assigned to the 23rd Fighter Wing, Moody AFB.

Dugan serves as a board member for Riverbend Family Ministries, which provides services to families in crisis. He is also past volunteer president of Options Now, a pregnancy resource and medical clinic for women, and he has provided pro bono legal services to both Refuge, which is dedicated to prevent childhood exposure to violence and abuse, and the Community Hope Center.

Dugan attends church at the First Baptist Church of Bethalto, where he serves as an elder. He is a lifetime National Rifle Association member and is a member of the Edwardsville Gun Club.

