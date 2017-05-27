Hear today, gone tomorrow

× Expand Dr. Joe Hopper, audiologist at Mid America Audiology Group

To hear or not to hear — that is the question. Or is it, “Can you hear me now?” Whatever the reality is, one sure sign of potential health trouble comes when questions are asked and left unanswered, or asked to be repeated, over and over again.

In the standard communication model, there is a message’s sender and its receiver. In between, there is ample opportunity for noise, and for mistaken meaning. But if it comes to simply not hearing the questions being asked, there may be concern for one’s health to consider — your hearing health, that is.

There are two prominent factors to indicate a problem in the receiver’s ability to hear the message being sent, according to Dr. Keith Bonacquisti, an otorhinolaryngologist with OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Group, otherwise known as an ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon and specialist.

Bonacquisti said there are two prominent symptoms indicative of an issue with one’s hearing health: “One indicator is the experience of tinnitus, in which a patient complains of hearing a humming, ringing or buzzing sound in their ears that isn’t really happening.” Tinnitus affects roughly 1 in 5 people.

A second indicator of potential hearing loss is when someone consistently asks for another to repeat what he or she has said, which can be further problematic when there is background noise as a contributing factor, such as the loudness of a restaurant environment.

Two of the most notable causes for hearing loss in otherwise healthy individuals are pointed out by Bonacquisti. The first of those is known as presbycusis, when hearing deteriorates with age. Presbycusis is caused by a blend of genetics and environmental factors that together impact one’s hearing health. It occurs gradually, initially affecting the ability to hear higher-pitched, higher-frequency sounds before progressing.

The second most notable cause for hearing loss is completely preventable, Bonacquisti said. It is noise-induced, caused when a person subjects himself to loud sounds without the proper protection in place or through a damaging level of noise brought into one’s hearing through listening devices such as ear buds.

“We are seeing a significant increase in noise-induced hearing loss, particularly in the younger ages, as young as junior high,” he said. “And essentially, if others can hear what you are listening to with your ear buds, it’s too loud.”

Lisa Maag of Mid America Audiology Group said signs and symptoms are usually noticed by loved ones first. She said those dealing with hearing loss often have difficulty in distinguishing words that end in F or S, and the letters T and P are also difficult to decipher.

“Those are words they ask to be repeated most often,” Maag said.

Affected people will also often have their television volumes turned up uncomfortably high for those unaffected.

“‘Wheel of Fortune’ is a good test,” Maag said. If someone with a suspected hearing loss struggles with playing along and solving the puzzles on that show, a visit with an expert is a must.

Maag has firsthand knowledge of what it’s like to suffer from impaired hearing health. She lives every day with hearing loss and wears a hearing aid. She admitted she hadn’t realized she was missing the sounds of the birds and crickets outside until she was tested and eventually fitted with her device.

Medical professionals are also seeing an increase in the number of noise-induced hearing loss patients due to going unprotected in loud-level environments.

“Essentially anything that calls for safety glasses should include hearing protection as well,” Bonacquisti said.

A formal audiology test can easily detect issues caused by noise-induced hearing loss, and with a proper plan developed with a patient, the damage can often be minimized or even eliminated through implementing changes in habit and lifestyle.

“We see carpenters who are using tools of their trade, for example, such as a nail gun, but they are not protecting their ears when they protect their eyes,” Bonacquisti said. He also advised that protective gear be used when mowing — another activity that is often not considered initially as a source for hearing loss over time.

“Firearm use is yet another big area of concern,” he said. “In a shooting range, I recommend both protective plugs and muffs worn together. For hunting and in competitive shooting environments, I recommend that electronic plugs and muffs be worn.”

Dr. Joe Hopper, an audiologist at Mid America Audiology Group, concurred.

“Noise damage is seen in the ear’s hair cells,” he said. “Hair cells are destroyed that once helped focus the sound. Once damaged, they don’t grow back. And it only takes one time unprotected. I had a patient come in who, with one shot of a .357, lost half of his hearing.”

Maag said other occupations where hearing loss is often a result working without protection in their workplace environment include beauty salon operators, over-the-road truck drivers, schoolteachers and choir directors. She also points out that the younger generation may be at risk without noticing it, such as gamers and percussionists in the school band.

A biochemist by education, Maag said other health-related factors can lead to hearing loss as well — from diseases such as diabetes, which shrinks the nerves around your cochlea and your heart, to ototoxicity, which comes from taking chemotherapy medication.

With older age hearing loss, recent research indicates a higher rate of dementia in patients who socially isolate themselves because of declining hearing health.

“To slow the progression of dementia and related diseases, it’s important to keep your mind stimulated, keeping yourself in the game, and keeping on top of your hearing health can help,” Bonacquisti said.

A legislative movement is under way to bring hearing health into the national forefront for gun owners.

“We are working on getting the Hearing Protection Act passed in Congress, and President Trump has promised to sign it into law if it passes through Congress,” Bonacquisti said.

A significant part of the drive behind the proposed legislation is the legalization for gun owners to purchase a suppressor for their gun — something illegal in Illinois and other states.

“A suppressor acts as a muffler for a gun, lowering the decibels of a shot from the gun,” he said. “It’s very much not like a silencer we have all seen in movies. It is not intended to make it easier for criminals to act.

“It’s really very much a hearing health issue,” he said.

Noting that treatment options generally haven’t seen much radical change, Bonacquisti said improvements in cochlear implants in recent years has made more people able to reap their benefits.

Research continues with cochlear implants as a major focus in reassessing treatment for unilateral hearing loss. Traditionally, patients in the United States with unilateral or asymmetric hearing loss have not been candidates for cochlear implants in their deaf ears. In the spring 2016 publication of Innovate, a joint publication of Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine, audiologist Jill Firszt shared results of the research she and her colleagues are conducting to assess the use of cochlear implants in these patients.

In one case, an individual with adult-onset unilateral hearing loss received a cochlear implant in the deaf ear. In another, someone with asymmetric hearing loss had a cochlear implant placed in the deaf ear while continuing to use a hearing aid in the non-implanted, better-hearing ear.

“The results so far are very promising,” Firszt said. “With an implant in the deaf ear, the poor ear is able to understand speech. And when the implant is used in combination with the better ear, the patient has much improved abilities in terms of localization and listening in noise. It seems the brain can put together quite well an acoustic signal from one ear and an electrical signal from the other to create bilateral benefits.”

Doctors say rechargeable hearing instruments are much improved these days as well — good news for those who are used to the dexterity challenges that come with trying to see and manipulate the small batteries that are a part of many of the non-rechargeable models.

Experts agree there is one hearing health measure that has an overall resounding effect — amplifying the level of significance people place on their hearing health. With or without hearing loss, it’s important to keep your hearing in check and to keep your ears protected. Assessing your daily activities and determining if there is more you could be doing proactively to guard against hearing loss is essential.

And if you have a loved one with a suspected concern, don’t wait to act, Maag advised. The longer hearing loss is left unaddressed, the less can be done to prevent or treat the symptoms. While ears themselves are self-cleaning — no need ever to put that cotton swab in — your hearing is not something to take for granted.

“Take the time to tune in to your hearing health,” a practice upon which the doctors and Maag all agree.

