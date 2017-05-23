Personal trainer to lead Rock Steady Boxing Program

ALTON — Personal trainer Dustin Heiser will lead the Rock Steady Boxing Program at Senior Services Plus.

The program gives people with Parkinson’s disease hope by improving their quality of life through a non-contact boxing-based fitness curriculum. Senior Services Plus is the first to bring this program to the region.

Heiser received his bachelor’s degree in exercise science from St. Olaf College and is a certified personal trainer through the American Council of Exercise. He has a passion for helping others with their health through exercise and activity. His personal training experience spans over four years with a diverse clientele.

“Heiser loves working with people of all ages and all walks of life, from the competitive athlete to the growing senior population,” a Senior Services Plus press release states.

His philosophy is functionality over vanity. He wants to improve his client’s health in all aspects of physical fitness. His emphasis of training clients is proprioception and balance, and the ability to control body position and movement.

rocksteadyboxing.org

