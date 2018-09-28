E-waste drive for Godfrey residents on tap Saturday

electronic waste

The village of Godfrey will host an e-waste drive with CJD E-Cycling from 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday.

This drive is for Godfrey residents only, and ID will be required upon arrival. Bring electronics for donation, big and small, to Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road, for quick and easy disposal.

CJD E-Cycling accepts anything with a cord, such as LED/LCD flat-screen televisions and monitors, printers, video game consoles, and computer monitors. It will also accept anything containing metal, such as PC towers, cable boxes, cellphones, wireless modems, holiday lights, servers, audio-video equipment, and home electronics.

Because of difficulty, bulk, and stricter EPA guidelines, it is becoming more and more difficult to recycle old television sets. CJD E-Cycling will be accepting CRT, projection, console, and plasma TVs for a minimal fee of $5-$30. Other incidental fees may come from recycled CRT computer monitors that are not accompanied by a tower, running from $5-$10.

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 659-9006.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter