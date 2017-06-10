Each step moves closer to a cure

With a Disney theme of “Send Cancer to Neverland,” Riverbend Relay For Life participants worked their magic and brought the American Cancer Society more than $100,000 closer to finding a cure.

From 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. June 3, relayers walked the track at East Alton-Wood River High School with thoughts of those who had lost the battle, those who were still fighting and those who had survived weighing heavy on their minds.

Family, friends and caregivers alike — all touched by cancer — spent their hours Saturday night in a battle against the disease: just as they have done for days and months before, and just as they will continue to do.

“Early estimates have the fundraising efforts of the Riverbend Relay successfully hitting their goal of $102,000,” Relay For Life Lakeshore Division senior manager Mandie Sidener said.

She also said 37 teams took over the grounds of the high school for the event.

Noted at the top of the fundraising efforts were Team Imagine, a family and friends team, raising close to $14,000. The team Evangelical United to Cure Cancer raised more than $10,000, and Team Argosy Cares fell just shy of $10,000.

“But funds are still coming in and events are still planned throughout the summer,” Sidener said.

There were more than 400 preregistered participants, but as Sidener pointed out, there were others who showed up at the event and registered on site. Also at approximately 400 was the number of luminaria on display to recognize those afflicted by cancer — be it someone lost, surviving, battling or caring for those with the disease.

One of the evening’s activities, following the Disney theme, was a Mad Hatter Tea Party, where you could visit with your favorite Disney princesses and characters, enjoy a cup of tea or punch, and get your picture taken with them. A special lap around the track followed the party, and the characters remained in costume and walked with other participants.

Another event that brought with it a lot of laughter was the Human Hungry Hungry Hippos event, where relayers were “steered” by fellow teammates as they tried to capture big pink balls to add to their carts.

Sidener also gave a special shout-out to the event’s corporate support.

“We have two Walmart teams, from the Godfrey and Wood River stores, that participate each year,” she said. “We couldn’t do the event without them. They always help wherever needed, and they each bring in $5,000 in grant funds from corporate as a part of their fundraising.

“We also take time at the event to recognize our top sponsors,” she said. “Among them are OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Alton, a presenting sponsor. Alton Memorial Hospital is a sponsor as well.”

There are still opportunities to support Riverbend Relay For Life’s efforts. Visit their website to learn more, or call the Lakeshore Division’s Maryville office at (618) 288-2320.

