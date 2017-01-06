Eagle Festival to take flight Saturday

ALTON — The Alton Audubon Eagle Festival will kick off the winter eagle-watching season with a live eagle meet and greet with the World Bird Sanctuary at the Alton Visitor Center and a mystery raptor guest from TreeHouse Wildlife Center at the Audubon Center at Riverlands.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the visitor center, 200 Piasa St., Alton; and the Audubon center, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton.

Family-friendly events will transpire outside in the parking lot adjacent to the Alton Visitor Center. Guests can enjoy Ice Putt Putt Golf courtesy of Liberty Bank, Spin the Wheel and Ice Cube Crush games with prizes from local merchants, ice carving by Ice Visions and refreshments from Luciana’s Pastries.

This event is an annual kickoff to eagle season that highlights visitor viewing of one of the nation’s largest wintering populations of American bald eagles. Eagle season typically runs from late December through late February. Hundreds of eagles make their winter homes along area bluffs and waterways.

Eagle Fest is a joint activity between the Audubon Center and the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter