Early voting to start Thursday in clerk’s office

Voters can make their decisions early in the March 20 primary election by casting ballots at the Madison County Administration Building or early voting sites.

In-office voting will begin Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Madison County clerk’s office, 157 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. Times are available here.

Early voting will run from March 5-19 in Alton, Bethalto, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Godfrey, Granite City, Highland, Madison, Troy and Wood River.

The last day to register to vote is Feb. 20; the grace period for registration ends March 20.

Voters will decide on candidates for statewide and local offices. The primary ballot is available on the county's website.

Voters will again consider a proposition to enact a countywide sales tax increase of 1 percent for infrastructure projects at schools. Districts would be able to use the revenue for new facilities, additions and renovations; security, entrances, safety and disabled access technology infrastructure; architectural planning; durable equipment; fire prevention and life safety; land acquisition, energy efficiency, parking lots, demolition and roof repairs. Districts also can use the funds to abate property taxes levied to pay bonds issued for capital purposes.

The sales tax would cost 1 cent extra per $1 spent for qualified items. The tax excludes vehicles and boats, mobile homes, groceries, prescription and over-the-counter medicine and vitamins; and farm equipment.

In April 2017, the proposition failed 51-49 percent. Voters rejected it by an 80 percent margin in 2011.

The general election is Nov. 6.

