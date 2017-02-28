Early voting under way

× Expand voting stock photo

It seems as if we just finished voting on the national level, and yet the time is here for spring elections.

Early voting began Feb. 23 in certain areas, allowing Madison County residents a chance to vote at their convenience without having to take the chance of waiting in long lines at polling places or run into last-minute glitches in the voting process.

In-office voting is available at the Madison County Clerk’s Office, 157 N. Main St., Room 109 in Edwardsville, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays through April 3. Beginning March 20, early voting can be done on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (staying open until 6 p.m. March 27 through 31) and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon through April 1 for Alton (at the Donald E. Sandidge Law Enforcement Center, 1700 Broadway), Edwardsville (Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., first floor) and Granite City (Township Building, 2060-A Delmar Ave.).

In Bethalto (Village Hall, 213 N. Prairie St.), Godfrey (Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road) and Wood River (Township Office, 41 S. Ninth St.), early voting will take place from noon until 4:30 p.m. weekdays through March 31. Early voting at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is not available this year.

In Alton, a lively mayoral race between incumbent mayor Brant Walker and businessman Scott Dixon, with two write-in candidates, community activist Joshua Young and police Lt. Dan Rauschkolb, is expected to bring voters out in significant numbers.

In Granite City, incumbent mayor Ed Hagnauer is being challenged by retired firefighter Art Asadorian.

Candidates also will battle for several mayoral, alderperson and trustee positions throughout the municipalities, including a five-way race for mayor of South Roxana following the death of Mayor Kenny Beasley last fall, as well as a high-profile race for mayor in Wood River among four candidates.

Edwardsville residents will decide on an increase in the district’s Education Fund tax rate while a countywide referendum is on the ballot for a school sales tax.

Just like election day, once the early voting is completed, it is final.

