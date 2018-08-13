Earthtones festival returns for 12th year

× Expand Photo by Talia Long A nighttime scene from a previous Mississippi Earthtones Festival in downtown Alton

The Mississippi Earthtones Festival, co-organized by Alton Main Street and the Sierra Club, is a celebration of the river through art, music, and conservation.

The 12th annual event falls on Monday, Sept. 15, and promises to attract thousands of people to Broadway, where the street will be closed to traffic between Alby Street and George Street from noon to 10 p.m.

Local artists of all types are being recruited to fill the grounds with beauty and creativity, while enhancing the festival for visitors through interactive art experiences. Organizers are specifically seeking street artists, textile artists, fashion designers, and makers of products from upcycled and natural materials. The Sierra Club is offering grants up to $200 for five artists to build large art installations throughout the grounds. This year’s theme is Positive Energy.

Supplies will be provided for eight artists to draw mandalas with colorful chalk on the street. Each pre-registered participant will be given a 10- by 10-foot space to create their mandala, which is a complex concentric design representing the universe that includes balancing visual elements, symbolizing unity and harmony.

The Riverbend Yarn Bombers are knitting and crocheting colorful decorations for light poles, trees, fences and other public fixtures to add liveliness to the streets. The group will be meeting on Broadway leading up to the festival to coordinate and hang the work. The group is open to the public, and all skill levels are welcome. For more details, search for the Riverbend Yarn Bombers group on Facebook.

Designers are welcome to submit their work for a Recycled Fashion Show at 12:30 p.m. on the main stage. Curated by the By Design School of Fashion, 136 Front St., the show encourages artists to utilize waste by creating garments that turn it into fashion.

“Stretch your imagination and think big,” coordinator Lillian Bates says. “In researching this trend in the eco-fashion world, we have seen stunning garments made from materials such as used newsprint, aluminum cans, plastic, decks of cards, VCR tape, candy wrappers, packaging, wire, and more.” Participants may submit a maximum of three outfits or articles of clothing. At least 50 percent of the garment must be made of recycled, reused, or waste materials that would’ve otherwise ended up at a recycling facility or a landfill.

Dozens of local artisans and upcyclers will offer their nature-inspired, handmade, and environmentally friendly wares. Vendors may choose to set up from either noon to 6 p.m. in the Eco-Zone, or noon to 10 p.m. in the Art Zone, which is closest to the live music. Applications are still being accepted.

There will be agencies on hand to teach consumers how to incorporate more sustainable practices into their daily lives, along with companies featuring Earth-friendly products and services.

“At the MEF, we showcase our region’s nature-based programs, as well as local businesses that are working to help ‘green’ residents’ lives,” said Christine Favilla, co-project manager of the Three Rivers Project of the Sierra Club.

Wind-powered music will fill the air from two stages throughout the day. The entertainment lineup includes the soaring harmonies of Rogers & Neinhaus as well as Jake's Leg performing its interpretation of the music of the Grateful Dead, as they have been doing in the St. Louis region for more than 35 years, and organized drum circles for all ages.

There is ample parking for festival attendees in the Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market parking lot at 501 Landmarks Blvd.; guests can walk across the pedestrian bridge directly to the event. Be sure to come hungry because there will be a great selection of local food and beverages on site.

To register for activities, check out the festival map, read the festival’s Green Guidelines or sign up to volunteer, visit Alton Main Street’s events page. ofwww.DowntownAlton.com

Volunteers are needed for the festival grounds and for a litter cleanup by boat from 9 a.m. to noon the following Saturday. To stay up to date on announcements, visit the Facebook page. www.facebook.com/EarthtonesFestival.