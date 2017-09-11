Earthtones Festival to recognize conservation leaders

Organizers of the Mississippi Earthtones Festival have announced recipients of the 2017 Confluence Conservation Leadership Awards.

Awarded each year since 2007, the Mississippi Earthtones Festival Committee recognizes local residents who make significant contributions in environmental conservation in the Riverbend. Past awardees include state Rep. Dan Beiser, Vanette McConahey, and Alexandra Cope.

The 2017 recipients come from eclectic backgrounds and iconic institutions. All three awardees have worked tirelessly to advocate, educate and inspire action in environmental education, sustainability, and land conservation.

This year’s award winners are:

• Patti Brown, environmental educator, formerly of the Nature Institute, who for many years connected area youths to nature and the outdoors through summer camps and naturalist programs

• Nate Keener, director of sustainability for Lewis and Clark Community College, who works tirelessly greening the campus and contributing to the success of the Solarize Godfrey and Madison County solar programs that brought more than 400 kilowatts of distributive rooftop solar to the region

• Sister Maxine Pohlman, director of the LaVista Ecological Learning Center, who year after year, organizes engaging community events and programs centered on energy efficiency, preserving and conserving natural areas

The award presentation ceremony will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the festival’s main stage on Broadway. Mississippi Mud Pottery owners Felicia Breen and Chad Nelson collaborated with local artist Andrew Dobson to design this year’s awards.

facebook.com/EarthtonesFestival

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter