East Alton attorney to fill court vacancy

Chief Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier and the Illinois Supreme Court have announced the appointment of East Alton attorney David W. Dugan as a Resident Circuit Judge in the Third Judicial Circuit.

Dugan was appointed to fill the vacancy created when Judge John Barberis was elected to the Fifth District Appellate Court in the November general election.

The appointment of Dugan takes effect on March 3 and will conclude on Dec. 3, 2018, when the vacancy will be filled by the winner of the November 2018 general election.

“I am truly honored and humbled by my appointment to the Circuit Court of Madison County by the justices of the Illinois Supreme Court,” Dugan said. “I am grateful as well to Chief Justice Karmeier for not only his nomination, but also for entrusting me with the responsibilities of service to the people of Madison County.”

Karmeier recommended the appointment to the full court following a review of applicants by a six-person screening committee, which included attorneys J. Thomas Long of Sandberg, Phoenix, & Von Gontard PC, Andrew K. Carruthers of Hepler Broom LLC, Sara Ann Ingram of Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen, Alphone (Al) Pranaitis of Hoagland, Fitzgerald & Pranaitis, Dawn Sallerson of Hinshaw & Culbertson, and John D. Stobbs II of Stobbs Law.

“The caliber of the applicants for this position was very high and I am confident that the people of Madison County will be well-served by the appointment of Mr. Dugan as their newest resident circuit judge,” Karmeier said. “With 30 years of courtroom experience in both state and federal courts, Mr. Dugan has earned the respect of his fellow lawyers, the judges before whom he has appeared and the clients he has represented.”

Dugan has worked in private practice since 1986. His practice area has been centered on civil litigation and involved representation of both plaintiffs and defendants. He also served as a part- time assistant state’s attorney.

He earned a degree in political science from Eastern Illinois University in 1982 and his juris doctor from Valparaiso University School of Law in 1985. He was awarded the CJS Jurisprudence Award while attending Valparaiso University School of Law.

His charitable activities include serving as a board member at Options Now, counsel for Riverbend Family Ministries, Refuge, and Community Hope Center; and a regular speaker on nursing malpractice at the Lewis and Clark Community College Nursing School.

Dugan has been married to Susan E. Dugan for 30 years and they have one daughter, U.S. Air Force Academy graduate Capt. Sarah E. Martin.

The Third Judicial Circuit comprises Bond and Madison counties.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter