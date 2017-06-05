East Alton store sells winning lottery ticket

EAST ALTON — A convenience store sold a $112,500 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket for Friday’s evening drawing.

There were four winning tickets for this split jackpot. Additional winning tickets were sold in Chicago, Harwood Heights and Arlington Heights.

The winning ticket was purchased at Farm Fresh Dairy Store, 740 E. Airline Drive, and matched all five numbers — 01-03-07-10-12 — to win a $112,500 prize in the Friday, June 2, evening drawing. The retailer will receive a bonus of $1,125, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until the winner visits one of five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

More than 26,000 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $200 in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week.

