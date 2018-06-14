East St. Louis man dies after Illinois 3 crash

× Expand crash

WOOD RIVER | A 69-year-old East St. Louis man died from injuries he suffered in a crash Wednesday near the intersection of Illinois 3 and Illinois 143, police said Thursday.

The Wood River Police Department received 911 calls at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a crash on Illinois 3 at the Amoco cut-off, just south of Illinois 143.

Officers responded, along with the Wood River Fire Department and ambulances from Alton Memorial Hospital. Officers from the Hartford, Roxana, and South Roxana police departments also responded to assist.

The preliminary investigations show an SUV was traveling south on Illinois 3. A commercial box truck was attempting to cross both directions of Illinois 3, from the Amoco cut-off traveling west.

The SUV struck the passenger side of the box truck near the rear wheels. The driver and passenger of the box truck were uninjured. The driver and one passenger in the SUV were transported by ambulance from the scene to an area hospital. One passenger in the SUV was flown by helicopter from the scene to a St. Louis area hospital. The passenger, a 69-year-old man from East St. Louis, succumbed at the hospital from his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

