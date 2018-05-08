East St. Louis named America’s most dangerous city

× Expand A view of the Gateway Arch from East St. Louis

The National Council for Home Safety and Security released its Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in America ranking for 2018.

The top 10 most dangerous cities (per average rate of violent crime, per 100,000 people) are:

East St. Louis Darby Borough, Pa. Opa Locka, Fla. Florida City, Fla. Flint, Mich. Detroit, Mich. Saginaw City, Mich. College Park, Ga. Prichard, Ala. West Memphis, Ark.

The full list and analysis is available online.

The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting database was consulted and crime reports were downloaded for the years 2010-2014 (the most recent years available) for multiple jurisdictions. This database is restricted to agencies that serve at least 10,000 people. After eliminating data for any jurisdiction that was purely “regional” (not a municipality), not present at least 3 of the 5 years, or with multiple missing entries, 3,482 towns and cities remained for analysis. More information can be found in the methodology section.

The report was formally released on May 7.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security is a trade association composed of home security professionals across the United States. The council advocates for safe communities and home safety with a strong focus on community involvement.

