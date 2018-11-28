Eastbound I-270 bridge lane to close Friday night

IDOT logo

A lane restriction will be encountered on the I-270 Mississippi River bridge, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The eastbound right lane will be closed at 8 p.m. Friday and IDOT expects the lane to reopen by 6 a.m. Sunday. This lane restriction is needed to complete geotechnical work for the design of the new structures.

It is anticipated this lane restriction will result in significant traffic delays. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter