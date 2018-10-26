Ecologist to be honored for public service work

× Expand Aquatic ecologist Dr. John Chick holds a buffalo.

Prairie Rivers Network will celebrate the volunteer activities of award winners from across Illinois, including an Alton honoree, at the 20th annual Fundraising Dinner tonight (Oct. 26) at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign.

The team of river scientists at the Illinois Natural History Survey, represented by John Chick of Alton, will receive this year’s Outstanding Public Servant Award for their long-term dedication to protecting the state’s rivers.

“In an era when science seems to be suspect, the dedicated scientists at the INHS are a vital link between sound ecological science and our many uses of the waters of the state,” a Prairie Rivers Network press release states.

Tom Eckels of Lake Villa will receive this year’s River Steward Award for his work as president of the Illinois Paddling Council as well as his volunteer work managing the Illinois Water TrailKeepers Program. That program holds dozens of river cleanup events annually and reaches many volunteers.

Martin Kemper and Seth Swoboda of Nashville will receive this year’s Volunteer of the Year Award for their work together on herbicide damage. They have had undying dedication to monitoring herbicide damage to Illinois trees and native prairies. Kemper, a retired private lands biologist, has been critical in the development of the monitoring program, setting up the monitoring and advising other volunteer monitors, and interacting with state and private agencies.

The Earth Care Team from First Presbyterian Church of Urbana, represented by Dave Sherwood, will receive the Fearless Fundraiser Award for raising more than $14,000 as part of the Illinois Marathon Charities program.

“This year’s award winners are examples to everyone of the dedication it takes to protect the rivers, water, and wildlife of Illinois,” Prairie Rivers Network Executive Director Carol Hays said. “Their work is truly statewide and shows us the breadth of their commitment in ensuring a healthy environment for all.”

The keynote speakers will be John Kanter, senior wildlife biologist for the National Wildlife Federation; and his brother, PRN board member and Environmental Almanac columnist, Rob Kanter of Champaign.

