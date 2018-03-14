Edge of seventeen

Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., returned to class Feb. 28. It was two weeks after a former student, later identified as suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz, opened fire in the school with an AR-15 in hand.

When the bullets stopped flying on Feb. 14, a date reserved for celebrating shared love, 14 classmates and three school staff members lay dead.

National news reports note this was one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. It has since fueled a renewed sense of urgency for better school safety, with young survivors and students from all over the country rising up in unity to protest gun violence and call for changes in gun laws.

In a nationwide show of support, a school walkout organized by the Women’s March organization took place March 14.

The March for Youth event brought students, teachers, school administrators, parents and allies together at schools all over the country to take part in a walkout beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday across all time zones. The event was to last for 17 minutes, one minute for each life lost in the tragic event in Florida.

Locally, students from Alton, Bethalto’s Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, and Roxana high schools all took part in these 17 minutes of unity, reflection and remembrance. And they did so with support and guidance from each school’s administration.

East Alton-Wood River High School students gathered by the flagpole in the school’s gym parking lot for 17 minutes of quiet reflection. Among those students was sophomore Xion Akins, 15.

In an interview the Saturday before the walkout, Akins shared his thoughts about the observance and local effects of the Florida school shooting.

He said he understood the walkout was organized to draw attention to gun violence and to demand action. When asked what his biggest concerns were in light of the Florida shooting and the dialogue since, Akins said, “I worry of the possibility that this could happen at my school, as well as others.”

“One thing that worries me would be the lack of security,” he said. “However, I understand that one step taken this year is that the school limited the unlocked entrances during school hours and the school has added cameras. Also, the school plans to add a gate and have somewhat of a police presence at the school, which eases some of my worries regarding safety.”

His school held an assembly to inform students of the situation and what to do if a similar situation occurred at EA-WR.

“I believe that my fellow students and I all have a good understanding of what to do, how to react, and where to go if an incident like this were to occur,” he said.

With four children, two in their 20s and two still in high school, Akins’ mother Shannon Roxburgh said, “I keep it real. And I ask a ton of questions,” when asked how she talked to her kids about all of this.

“I have my own ideas and beliefs, yet I strongly encourage my kids, and any kid I come in contact with, to think things through in order to come to their own conclusions,” Roxburgh said. “A lot of kids want to rebel, especially at my kids’ ages. I think it’s important to hear them out and ask good questions so that they are empowered by those beliefs and not afraid to stand up for them.

“So basically, I keep the conversation going,” Roxburgh added. “I listen. I offer suggestions. And I never condemn or judge them for thinking differently than I might. Oftentimes, I’m the one who ends up learning more about them and their generation. Just because I’m an adult doesn’t mean I know it all. These kids need to be heard. They need to know that their voices matter.”

EA-WR senior Brittany Yenne, 17, also participated in the walkout. She said she sometimes worries about being safe at school, too. Where Akins said he was comfortable with knowing what to do in case of an incident, Yenne shared that she was not as comfortable or as prepared.

“In situations such as an intruder emergency, I only know what to do in two of the six of my classes,” she said. “Not many of my teachers have taken time to talk to us about what to do in that situation.”

“Recently, one of my teachers in particular has taken class time for many days to talk about what to do in case of a situation like this,” she added. “The school has gone over it with us as a whole but not as much individually, which I think is better. Most of my classmates agree with me because they feel as if we aren’t informed as directly as we should be.”

East Alton-Wood River Superintendent John Pearson released a statement March 8 regarding the March 14 observance. In it, he outlined similar guidelines to those of other high schools, facilitating students’ desires to participate in the national walkout if they presented written permission from parents or guardians.

“We sincerely believe that it is important in a democracy to give students a voice, to listen to their concerns, and give them a choice — provided that expression does not disrupt the educational environment,” Pearson said. “We firmly believe that an important part of school is helping students learn to advocate for themselves, stand up for what they believe, and express their concerns through peaceful dialogue and reason.”

Alton High School Principal Mike Bellm prepared a letter to students, parents and families, as did each of the local districts’ high school principals or administrators. Bellm said AHS hosted a discussion Feb. 27 between students and staff on school safety. In addition to discussing security procedures, they also identified ways to make the school even more secure.

AHS students also expressed that they wanted to take part in the March 14 walkout. In Bellm’s letter, he wrote, “We responded to the students we would respect their right to join a peaceful walkout that was planned, nationwide, and limited to a predetermined time limit.”

He said administrators and security team members would supervise the gathering.

Civic Memorial High School students were also given the opportunity to take part in the March 14 nationwide observance, gathering in the gym for the student-led activity. Following the ceremony, Bethalto Police Department personnel provided students with updated training on what to do during a crisis.

“Our plan is to learn from the tragedy in Parkland and make it an opportunity to grow in our own understanding and to work to keep our school environment as safe as possible,” Bethalto Superintendent Jill Griffin said.

At Roxana High, students with written permission from parents assembled around the flagpole at the district entrance from 10 to 10:20 a.m. for a quiet, reflective time. With written permission, students were not counted as absent or tardy.

Roxana High School Principal Jason Dandurand, in a letter to parents on March 7, said, “Roxana Senior High School supports students’ Constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and free expression. Our goal in responding to walkout plans and other forms of peaceful assembly is to try and keep focus on teaching and learning while providing guidance and planning to support student and staff safety.”

One final question was asked of EA-WR sophomore Xion Akins’ mother, Shannon Roxburgh: Do you think your two older children, ages 22 and 23, had the same kind of worries in high school as your younger two, 15 and 17?

Roxburgh’s reply: “I can’t say. I haven’t really talked to the older two about these incidents at the schools. So maybe that says it all right there. It wasn’t a necessary conversation just six years ago.”

