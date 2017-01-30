Edible insects on menu for Sierra Club guest presentation

ALTON — Patti Brown, education director at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, will give a presentation about insects for the Piasa Palisades Group, Sierra Club Speakers’ Series on Monday, Feb. 13, at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd.

Among the topics she’ll discuss are entomophagy, the scientific term for bug-eating.

“Bugs are tiny, creepy, crawly, crunchy, slimy, delicious and nutritious,” Brown said.

Edible insects are a highly sustainable, nutritious and easily produced food source that could become increasingly relied upon as the global population grows. Samples will be provided.

Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner (no samples) and meet the speaker starting at 6 p.m. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the event room adjacent to the dining room.

For information, call Chris Krusa at (410) 490-5024.

