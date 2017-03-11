Educational edifice

A modern-day method will determine the next chapter in the legend of Alton Middletown’s historic Halpin House.

Rich with history within its walls, as well as within its soil, this 90-year-old home will be sold via an online auction April 1-10.

Tarrant and Harman Real Estate and Auction Co. is handling the sale, and once the auction opens, bids will take place through the company’s bidding site.

There are many distinctive features of the home. According to Tarrant and Harman, the home’s more than 4,300 square feet of living space was designed to entertain many guests. It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, and the interior features custom finishes including intricate woodwork, terrazzo floors, plaster walls and rustic ceiling beams. There is a large fireplace and a sunroom adjacent to a family room that features ornate stonework, large windows and a wet bar.

On the second level is the master suite and two large bedrooms, along with guest quarters that can be accessed from the second staircase that leads up from the kitchen area below. It is also one of the few private residences in Alton with an elevator.

Mark Landon, who purchased Halpin Music Co. from Clem and Juanita Halpin and co-owns the company with partner Brock Hermens, said he and his wife attended a number of parties at the house throughout the years. The Halpins purchased the former Gould Music in 1961 and owned it until 1995, when Landon acquired ownership. The business was originally established as the F.W. Davis Piano Co. back in 1895.

Madison County Recorder’s Office records indicate the Halpins acquired the Maple Street property from Col. and Mrs. William Arnold in the late 1970s, and their daughter Ann became its owner in 1989. The current owner is listed as the A. Halpin Trust. The Arnolds purchased the property from the Wuellners in 1973.

Landon can attest to the home’s most suitable environment for entertaining guests.

“The Halpins were well-known for the parties they hosted at the Maple Street address, particularly during the Christmas holidays,” he said. “They were grand affairs and always well-attended. Mrs. Halpin was known for her culinary prowess and would spend the days and weeks leading up to the affair preparing wonderful dishes for the guests to enjoy. Always a fully stocked bar with a bartender, and plenty of servers working among the guests to make sure they had everything they needed.

“There seemed to always be a guest musician of some local or regional renown providing the evening’s entertainment,” he said. “These parties would last well into the late night hours, long past my bedtime.”

What perhaps makes this 90-year-old home even more appealing to buyers is the rich Alton history within its walls. When Alton’s Henry A. Wuellner was having it built, his brother John purchased stones from the circa-1858 Alton City Hall that burned in 1924 to be used as part of the construction of Henry’s family home. The current house, at 1712 Maple St., became the Wuellner family’s home in 1926.

Henry A. Wuellner was a senior partner in the former downtown Alton retail store, Snyder’s Department Store, visited by shoppers from near and far over the years its doors were open. Henry’s wife, Ann, was part of the Snyder family. Before joining the store, Henry had served as an architect under Lucas Pfeiffenberger, a well-known architect of that era.

Looking back through Alton’s archives at Hayner Library’s Genealogy and Local History branch, news stories chronicle lavish parties and other events, hosted by the Wuellners and the Halpins. One reports wedding nuptials exchanged by Lora E. Vaughn and Cpl. George W. Marshall, who was stationed at Scott Air Force Base in the Army Air Forces and had served 32 months in Japan. They were married at the home Nov. 5, 1949.

The home is also noted in historical records as one surveyed by the Lyman Trumbull Association back in 1973. The Arnolds were noted as its owners at this time.

Looking further back in Hayner’s history records on the 1712 Maple St. address provides even more historical significance to the soil on which the current residential structure sits.

While the current home was built in the mid-1920s, there are records that go back as far as 1858 for the address itself. John Blaisdell’s name appears listed at the Maple Street location in the 1858 Alton City Directory. He is noted as a general agent for Illinois Mutual Insurance Co. This same listing appears again in the 1868-69 Holland’s Alton City Directory.

John’s widow, Hannah, is listed in the 1874 Owen’s Alton City Directory as the owner of the residence at the corner of Grove and Maple streets. News stories from June 1897 report that Hannah Bartlett Blaisdell died at the home at the age of 92.

The historical record of the news stories say, of Hannah, “she was probably, until the last few years, one of the best-known persons in the city of Alton and her name was frequently blessed by those whom she had done acts of kindness ... Her death marks the passing of one of Alton’s pioneer citizens, and possibly the oldest person in Alton.”

Her funeral took place at the home on Saturday, June 19, 1897.

Another interesting note in newspaper archives from 1897 were of china painting classes being offered by S.B. Clark three times a week, with china fired on site. The Blaisdells’ daughter, Ariana, appears in 1920 city directory listings as the owner of the residence at this address.

In the Friday, July 13, 1917 newspaper edition, the complete registration list was published of those registered for the World War I draft. A gentleman noted among those on the list with an address of 1712 Maple St., Alton, would be again noted in news six months later as a “slacker” for failure to report to the local exemption board.

A description of the home and the bidding process, along with a video showing the historic features within its walls, can be viewed on Tarrant and Harman’s website. For information, call (618) 433-9436.

tarrantandharman.com

bid.tarrantandharman.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter