Educational legacy

Monticello students gather in front of the college before the fire of 1888 that destroyed the main complex. Monticello College students pose on a fountain that still resides in Fountain Court on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College. When this photo was discovered, officials realized the cherubs that once sat atop the fountain were not original to its design. Artist John Medwedeff tracked down the original molds of the fountain from its maker, J.L. Mott Iron Works, and recast the top and base in 2016. Principal Harriet Haskell and the Monticello College board of trustees decided to rebuild the school after the fire of 1888. Architect Theodore Link designed the new building, shown here during the construction. The Lucy Window commemorates the 25-cent donation from then 8-year-old Lucy Stowell, whose generosity began the fundraising efforts to rebuild Monticello after the fire of 1888. Harriet Newell Haskell served as principal of Monticello College from 1867 until her death in 1907. She was respected as both a talented educator and worthy administrator. Despite numerous efforts to save it, the main complex of Monticello College (shown here after the fire) was destroyed in 1888. What is now the Enrollment Center of Lewis and Clark Community College was once a pool and bathhouse for Monticello students, enjoying a swim in this photo.

EDITOR'S NOTE: When Benjamin Godfrey settled in the area in 1832, everything about his past told him he was not the man who would one day have an entire community named in his honor. When he had the vision to form a college for women, offering the same education their male counterparts at Yale or Harvard received, his dream was given the name “Godfrey’s folly.” Overcoming the past and ignoring his critics, he embarked on a journey that we are still traveling today, nearly 200 years later.

Before becoming home to Lewis and Clark Community College in 1970, the campus in Godfrey was once Monticello College.

The small, private liberal arts college for women was founded in 1838 by Benjamin Godfrey, a sea captain who would become the village’s namesake.

Godfrey, who had eight daughters, is quoted as saying, “If you educate a woman, you educate the whole family.”

The school was named after the Virginia estate of Thomas Jefferson. Godfrey greatly admired the third U.S. president.

When the college first opened its doors, Alton had less than 2,300 citizens, and the first class of Monti girls totaled 16 students.

“Educating women in 1838 was unheard of, let alone in subjects such as languages, science, and math,” Assistant Director of Reid Memorial Library Elisabeth Burns said. “But this is what Benjamin Godfrey set out to do 180 years ago.”

In 1867, Harriet Newell Haskell became principal of the school. She was respected as both a talented educator and worthy administrator.

“I admire Harriet Haskell immensely,” Burns said. “When she was initially offered the position of principal at Monticello College in 1866, she politely declined. The Board of Trustees hired her anyway. Reluctantly, she made her way to the Midwest from the East Coast to begin what would eventually be a 40-year tenure.”

One Christmas, Haskell dressed up as Santa Claus for the girls who did not go home for the holidays. The fake beard she wore as part of her costume caught fire from a candle flame. The left side of her face was burned, and from then on, all of her archival paintings show her right profile only.

Fire returned to campus again in 1888 on a Saturday night. The kitchen and laundry caught fire after a day of baking and a night of warm baths. A call for help, the school bell rang out to the community, and a bucket brigade responded by scooping up water from the campus pond and dousing the fire.

Despite these efforts, the main complex was destroyed. Fortunately, no one was injured.

“When the original Monticello burned to the ground on November 4, 1888, Harriet didn’t blink,” Burns said. “She immediately set about raising funds and getting the rebuilding process under way. As a matter of fact, she never let a little thing like money get in the way of a woman getting an education.”

Haskell and the trustees decided to rebuild and hired architect Theodore Link to design the new building.

The Sunday morning after the fire, 8-year-old Lucy Stowell began the fundraising efforts when she gave Haskell the first donation to rebuild Monticello — a quarter, meant for the Sunday collection at church. Haskell commissioned the Lucy Window in acknowledgment of her gift.

“Recognizing Miss Haskell’s exceptional fundraising skills, the story goes on to say that Miss Haskell had the Lucy Window designed and made and took this stunning window that bears Lucy’s name on her fundraising trips,” L&C Vice President of Academic Affairs Linda Chapman said. “She would tell potential funders, ‘If one little girl could give me all the money she has in the world to rebuild Monticello, then surely you can help me put a building around it.’ The main complex was rebuilt a year later.”

The amber, green and ruby stained-glass Lucy Window was eventually installed in Haskell’s parlor, now Chapman’s office.

“I have shared my office with the Lucy Window and the ghost of Harriet Haskell for 30 years,” Chapman said. “Professor Emeritus Dr. Lars Hoffman gave me a bust of Harriet Haskell, which sits within sight of the beautiful Lucy Window.”

Interestingly, Lucy Stowell was awarded a scholarship and went on to graduate from Monticello in 1904, the same year the school paid off the debt needed to rebuild.

In 1907, Haskell died, leaving behind a legacy continues that lives on in the halls of Lewis and Clark Community College.

“Nights when I am working late in my office, I will often look up at the bust of Harriet Haskell and think about her leadership, work ethic and devotion to Monticello College,” Chapman said. “To me, the Lucy Window is a beautiful reflection of Harriet Haskell’s vision for the college she loved and her inspiring determination and hard work to achieve that vision.”

lc.edu/Godfrey-history

