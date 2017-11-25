Educators team up to confront mental health issues

× Expand Photo provided by Angie Betts Roxana High School Principal Jason Dandurand, Roxana High School social skills instructor Angie Betts and Alton Middle School teacher Teresa Callies stand together Nov. 11 at the inaugural M.A.D. 5k Run/Walk. The event raised about $2,000.

ALTON — It took her several years, but Angie Betts was finally ready to make a difference and wants others to do the same.

“Four years ago, my 16-year-old stepson, AJ, committed suicide. I knew I wanted to do something to bring awareness to mental health, but it took me a while to get emotionally ready,” she says.

About a year ago, Betts, a social skills instructor at Roxana High School, and Teresa Callies, a social studies teacher at Alton Middle School, agreed there was a big need for more education and awareness about mental illness.

That’s why they started M.A.D. — Make a Difference. Their goal is to bring awareness to the community about mental health, help eliminate the stigma attached to it and share resources for getting help. The organization had its inaugural 5k Walk/Run Nov. 11 in Culp Lane Park in Bethalto, where about 75 participants and 20 volunteers showed up.

“I was very impressed and excited,” Betts says.

Mental illness directly affects one in four people, afflicting them with disorders ranging from clinical depression to psychosis. Mental illness also affects their family and friends who may get embarrassed, sad or angry over the person’s behavior or wonder where to go for help.

AJ had been going to counseling and taking medicine for his depression and appeared to be doing better.

“We assumed he was getting better, but kids can put on a smiley face,” Betts says. “They’re not likely to say, ‘I’m not OK.’”

Signs of depression include withdrawing from friends and losing interest in activities once enjoyed. For children wondering if they need help, she suggests they ask friends if they’ve noticed any changes in the child’s behavior. Self-awareness is one thing; recognizing that in other people is equally important.

“We need to hold kids accountable,” she says. “But it takes work and people don’t have time to pay attention, and then we miss key signs.”

Betts says she’s noticed an increase in mental health issues. Roxana High School Principal Jason Dandurand agrees. It was his vision to have The Zone, a safe place in school where students can go when they need a “timeout.”

“Over the course of my career, I’ve learned that suspension and removal (from school) does not change a student’s behavior,” he says.

Dandurand says depression, stress, anxiety and other mental health issues are affecting more students. Often, these factors contribute to escalated behaviors seen in school that would result in higher punitive consequences.

“Our Zone equips us to better serve our students who exhibit some of these adverse childhood experiences, or ACES,” he says.

That’s where Betts comes in. Her job is to help children recognize their triggers for anxiety, anger and depression and work with them to develop coping skills.

Betts will continue to make a difference next year with a series of speakers for students and parents. A picnic is planned for May, Mental Health Awareness Month.

