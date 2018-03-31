Educators to recognize student literary standouts

× Expand writing

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Regional Office of Education will host the 28th annual Young Authors’ Conference to honor the young authors of Madison County on Saturday, April 28, at Edwardsville High School.

The conference’s purpose is to recognize student authors for their success in writing stories and poems during the 2017-2018 school year. Approximately 400 students in kindergarten through eighth grade, representing public and private schools, are involved in this event.

Storyteller and author Oba William King is the featured presenter. King is a phenomenal performer, showman, and entertainer. He brings stories, poetry, and cultural songs to life through his interactive, dynamic presentations. His most significant influence in the art of storytelling came as a result of his sojourn to Benin, West Africa, resulting in solo performances to share and celebrate his original anthem “I Love My People.”

