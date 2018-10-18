Edward Jones makes historic contribution to United Way

United Way

Edward Jones associates raised a record $6.7 million for United Way of Greater St. Louis’s community campaign, representing the largest single workplace campaign in the region.

Last year, the firm raised more than $6.1 million. United Way is just over halfway to its $76 million campaign goal, having raised $40 million since the campaign officially launched in early September.

“We are so grateful for Edward Jones Managing Partner Jim Weddle, his leadership team and all of Edward Jones’ associates for the continued support of our community through United Way,” said Orv Kimbrough, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Each year, they exemplify the generosity and caring spirit of the St. Louis region.”

Last year, United Way of Greater St. Louis had the largest United Way campaign in the nation, raising more than $75.65 million.

"Once again, our firm has demonstrated its commitment to changing lives and leading the way in caring for others through this year's United Way campaign," Weddle said. "I'm humbled by the extraordinary generosity of contributions and commitment of pledged service hours our partners and associates have shown. These funds and volunteer hours will provide for the immediate and essential needs of children, families, seniors and those seeking retraining for today's job market. Our United Way of Greater St. Louis makes a meaningful difference in so many people's lives."

United Way serves a 16-county region throughout Missouri and Illinois and supports more than 160 local health and human services agencies that help people with education, health, basic needs and financial stability.

This year’s campaign will conclude on Nov. 14. People can still donate by calling (314) 421-0700 or visiting HelpingPeople.org.

“From offering after-school programming to youth, delivering nutritious meals to homebound seniors, or providing shelter and emergency support to a family in crisis, United Way is critical to the fabric of our community,” said United Way 2018 campaign co-chair Dr. Mark S. Wrighton, chancellor of Washington University.

“Through helping our neighbors in need, United Way is a critical part of the fabric of our community. We hope those who have not yet made a donation will join us in supporting this fantastic organization,” said United Way 2018 campaign co-chair Jeff Fox, chairman and CEO of Harbour Group.