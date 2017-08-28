Edward Jones partners with Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association and financial services firm Edward Jones have entered into an historic partnership.

Edward Jones has committed $4.7 million over two years to support the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association, stated Christopher Rydgig, a financial adviser and regional coordinator in Collinsville.

Funding through the partnership will enhance the association’s care and support programs, including the 24-hour helpline (800-272-3900) and provide educational materials on brain health as well as funds for critical Alzheimer’s disease research and grassroots awareness activities.

In addition, the association will provide services, support and education on brain health and Alzheimer’s disease to Edward Jones’ associates and clients.

“With more than 12,000 branch office locations in the United States, this commitment from Edward Jones will move the Alzheimer’s cause forward,” said Donna McCullough, the association’s chief development officer. “Together we will reach more families who need information, resources and guidance as they face an Alzheimer’s diagnosis and caregiving challenges. In addition, funding will support critical research exploring the causes of and treatments for Alzheimer’s disease.”

The partnership has several facets. The association will work with Edward Jones to create the Edward Jones Alzheimer’s Research Fund, a targeted effort to more quickly advance research toward methods of treatment, prevention and, ultimately, a cure. Edward Jones will also serve as the nationwide presenting sponsor of the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, an event that raised more than $77 million in 2015 to support Alzheimer’s Association care and education programs, fuel research and advance public policy. The association will provide education programs to associates at Edward Jones, and will work to ensure their associates are equipped to share the association’s resources with clients.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association to help find a cure for one of the greatest threats to the health and wealth of families, including the millions families that we serve in North America,” said John Beuerlein, Edward Jones partner with responsibility for the firm’s newly created Senior Investor Council. “We are proud to make this commitment to the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association and its critical fight to end Alzheimer’s disease.”

The Edward Jones Alzheimer’s Research Fund will make grants to research projects chosen by the Edward Jones Senior Investor Council from peer reviewed and best-in-class research projects presented by the association. The Senior Investor Council will be looking to fund the most effective research possible to move the cause forward.

In addition, Edward Jones has made a generous commitment to the Alzheimer’s Association’s sister organization, the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM). For details about AIM, visit alzimpact.org.

For information about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.

For information about Edward Jones, visit edwardjones.com.

