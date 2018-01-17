Edwardsville’s biggest fan

EDWARDSVILLE — Success in leadership and community service is a result of skill and talent, but it’s also a product of personality and a genuine interest in people.

Gary Niebur will retire in February as CEO of the Edwardsville YMCA organization, a position he’s held since 1982. By any objective measurement, Niebur has also provided service to the Edwardsville community over his career in a remarkable number of other roles.

When asked about his success over the years, Niebur gives the credit to his mentors and the people with whom he has worked.

“I’m the luckiest man in the world,” he says.

Niebur is a lifelong resident of Edwardsville. He and his wife, Debby, have been married 34 years and have 4 children. They actually met at the YMCA after he started working there.

Over the course of his tenure as CEO, the YMCA raised $10 million in private donations for capital improvements, main facility expansion and two new facilities.

The YMCA Meyer Center opened in 2005 and is one of the largest in the Midwest at 116,000 square feet. A third facility, the Allison Cassens Early Childhood Development Center, opened in 2014. Niebur has grown the YMCA’s membership to more than 20,000 during the time he has been there.

He says he came into the YMCA job at a relatively young age as a result of mentors who had confidence in him. After serving as director of the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department in his early 20s, he was urged to pursue the job at the YMCA.

“A lot of people encouraged me and told me they thought I could do the job,” he says.

His vision for the YMCA was to expand the opportunities, programs, facilities and services offered by the organization.

“The YMCA has always been a great organization and I felt we could do even more,” he says.

He says he takes great pride in the fact the YMCA is an organization for everyone, regardless of income or social class. He points out the aggressive financial assistance programs the organization makes available to provide access to resources regardless of health conditions, disabilities or financial status.

In addition to the YMCA’s physical growth and expansion, Niebur says he takes particular pride in what the organization has been able to bring to the community overall.

“It’s much more than bricks and mortar,” he says. “It’s about people.”

Niebur’s community service includes participation and leadership in a broad range of other activities and organizations. He was an Edwardsville alderman for two terms from 1985 until 1993 and served as mayor for 5 terms from 1993 through 2013.

“I’m 7 for 7,” he says of elections in which he has run.

He notes property tax reduction, highway improvements and infrastructure repairs as notable achievements during his administration. He also points out that residential and commercial growth were significant accomplishments.

Edwardsville realized extensive growth during those years, with the population increasing from 14,000 to 25,000 and commercial growth mushrooming.

“One of my main objectives was investment in established as well as new neighborhoods,” he says.

He points out how older sections of town such as the downtown area have realized improvements, along with the other parts of the city.

“We did not want a situation where we ended up with ‘old’ and ‘new’ parts of the city,” he says.

Niebur’s activities over the years have included a noteworthy list of other roles. He was a charter member of the Greater Edwardsville Area Foundation, first vice-president and treasurer of the Southwestern Illinois Council of Mayors and a member of the boards of directors of the Illinois Municipal League and the Illinois Risk Management Insurance Board, to name a few.

“Whenever I would travel around the state, I always came home grateful for the challenges related to the growth we had here,” he says.

He says he would rather deal with those issues than with the decline he saw taking place in other cities.

When asked about his upcoming retirement, Niebur says he has no specific plans but does hope to travel more with his wife. He also says he plans to stay involved with the city and the YMCA.

“I’ll remain busy,” he says. “And I’ll always be the biggest fan there is of the city of Edwardsville and the YMCA.”

