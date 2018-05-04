Edwardsville’s Goshen Market kicks off 22nd season

EDWARDSVILLE | The Land of Goshen Community Market will celebrate its 22nd season in downtown Edwardsville from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 12.

Every Saturday, from the second weekend in May until the last weekend in October, the market inhabits a one-block stretch of St. Louis Street — from Main to Second — as well as the adjacent parking lot and “Market Green” to accommodate the market’s rapid growth. For two decades, the market has provided a venue for producers to sell locally grown fresh fruit and vegetables, annuals, perennials, baked goods, custom art, textiles, and a variety of handmade and homegrown items. Live local music, demonstrations, activities for kids, and even yoga classes are part of the weekly experience.

The Goshen Market Foundation, the nonprofit organization created in 2016 to facilitate the longevity of the market as well as pursue other local food and sustainability projects, has exciting projects kicking off this market season, including a farm-to-school program launching at Edwardsville’s Lincoln Middle School and a mobile market making stops in Madison and St. Clair counties.

The foundation will also host its third annual Burgers & Brews event on Saturday, July 7; Know Your Grower Day on Saturday, June 16; and, in the fall, a limited-capacity, localvore-inspired, sit-down Harvest Dinner.

For more information about The Land of Goshen Community Market or to support the efforts of the Goshen Market Foundation, visit the website or Facebook page.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter