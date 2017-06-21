Edwardsville area Relay surpasses goals

Friday, June 2, marked another successful night for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life.

From 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Edwardsville High School, the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Relay For Life teams managed to raise more than $180,000 — surpassing their $120,000 goal by more than a few laps.

For some 15 years, Relay For Life has provided the region a night of fun-filled activities and touching tributes to those on all sides of the cancer battle.

“There has always had a good variety of teams, with a lot of participation from local schools and banks,” Relay For Life Lakeshore Division Senior Manager Mandie Sidener said. “It’s a major point of pride for Edwardsville and Glen Carbon.”

A survivors dinner, catered free of charge by the newly formed Walmart team, preceded the opening lap. Sidener described the first lap as one of the night’s most powerful moments.

“It’s always awesome to see a big group of survivors walk together, from people recently diagnosed to those that have been cancer-free for 30 or 40 years,” she said.

Sidener also describes the luminaria ceremony as a time when “people remember why they’re at the event and what it’s really all about,” with each decorated paper bag glowing in honor or memory of past and present survivors when lit and lining the relay track.

More than 300 people showed up to this year’s event, including a new Sam’s Club team. Some of the evening’s highlights included the three-legged lap, Human Hungry Hungry Hippos, where relayers were “steered” by fellow teammates as they tried to capture big pink balls to add to their carts; and the frozen T-shirt contest — in which old T-shirts were tied into knots, frozen overnight, and untied and worn by the quickest team members.

Three of this year’s top teams were Becki’s Bling Team, Woodland Walkers, and HeplerBroom Firm Believers, each raising more than $5,000. Top participants include Becki Blankenship, Shanyra Cox, and Diane Martin.

Two of the biggest sponsors were Pershing Charitable Trust and Scott Credit Union, providing $20,000 annually to area Relay events. Sidener said organizers also are grateful for the support provided by HeplerBroom, Gori Julian, The Bank of Edwardsville, First Mid-America Bank, First Mid-America Credit Union, First Illinois Bank, Anderson Hospital, Tiger Plumbing, and Hortica.

With the Relay For Life season running through the end of August, anyone interested in supporting and receiving more information on this worthwhile cause can contact American Cancer Society’s Lakeshore Division at (618) 288-2390 and visit their Facebook page.

facebook.com/ACSSoIL

