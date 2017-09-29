Edwardsville couple's donation to help build park pavilion

EDWARDSVILLE – With thousands of visitors enjoying the Leon Corlew Park and splash pad this summer, the city of Edwardsville has announced the park closed for the season on Sept. 26 and that a new donation has been made to support the park and the A Better Place to Play Campaign.

The campaign was launched to raise funds to develop three new parks in Edwardsville, including Leon Corlew Park.

Lifelong residents Mark and Sally Speciale have pledged a $50,000 donation to help fund the construction of the new family pavilion at the park. The Speciales have been longtime supporters of local organizations that have worked to make the Edwardsville community what it is today, including the Edwardsville Community Foundation. Their donation will provide families enjoying the splash pad, playground and walking trail another shade shelter they can flock to for relief from the sun’s rays when the park reopens next Memorial Day.

“It is good to know that the Leon Corlew Splash Park will soon have an additional pavilion for all citizens to use and enjoy,” Mark Speciale said. “Sally and I have lived in the Edwardsville area all our lives. It is a great community because of its citizens, organizations, and leaders. People in this community are willing to give their time, talents, and dollars to make it even better. Our entire family is proud to be able to do our part."

The pledge of $50,000 was made by the Speciales in honor of their grandson Nick Ursch.

The park offers visitors a splash pad and playground at the intersection of South Main and Schwarz streets. It also includes a walking and fitness track, shade structures, pavilions, seasonal concession stand, restrooms and changing rooms.

“We are so grateful to the Speciales for their contribution to Leon Corlew Park,” said Bob Pfeiffer, director of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation. “The park has been overwhelmingly successful since opening in 2016 and we have seen countless numbers of happy faces on youngsters and parents alike. It’s been really wonderful to see this project take shape and add to the summer fun of so many families. We look forward to opening the park again in 2018 with a brand new pavilion for all to share.“

Leon Corlew Park is one of the three parks included in the fundraising effort. The other two parks in development include Plummer Family Park, a Sports Park for baseball, softball, soccer, pickleball and more near the Interstate 55 corridor; and an Ice Rink & Teen Center on Edwardsville School District grounds adjacent to Governor’s Parkway. Sponsorship and donations are needed to help fund these parks so construction can begin.

Several grants were awarded for the construction of Leon Corlew Park, including a $300,000 grant from Metro East Parks and Recreation District, a $400,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development, and two additional Madison County Park Enhancement Program grants totaling $266,310.

Other sponsors of the Leon Corlew Park include Gordon and Holly Broom ($50,000), Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon ($40,000), Edwardsville Rotary Club ($30,000), First Clover Leaf Bank ($10,000), and Global Brew Tap House ($8,000).

For more information about sponsorship opportunities for Leon Corlew Park, visit the campaign website or call Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538.

