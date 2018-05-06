Edwardsville creates hiring list for police officers

EDWARDSVILLE | The city has begun the process of creating a hiring list for lateral police officer candidates. To apply, a candidate must have an associate’s degree in criminal justice or a bachelor’s degree in any field. In addition, candidates must be currently serving as a police officer and have held their current position for at least two years. The job posting is listed at on the city’s website, along with all city job opportunities.

For those who are currently not police officers but have an interest in policing, the Southwestern Illinois Joint Fire and Police Recruitment and Testing Consortium will be testing for police officer candidates on Saturday, May 19, in Belleville. Information and application material may be found online.

