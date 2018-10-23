Edwardsville High School educator named Teacher of the Year

Converse

The Illinois State Board of Education named Susan Converse the 2019 Illinois Teacher of the Year at the 44th annual Those Who Excel/Illinois Teacher of the Year banquet in Normal. Converse teaches special education for students in grades 9-12 at Edwardsville High School.

ISBE honored 214 classroom teachers, educational leaders, and support personnel with Those Who Excel awards at the banquet.

“I am deeply honored to name Susan Converse the 2019 Illinois Teacher of the Year and to celebrate excellent educators across the state,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith said. “The teachers that stay with us for our entire lives are the ones who see what we can be before we do. They are the ones who care for us and help us reach beyond our own expectations to meet theirs. Thank you to all of the adults in our schools doing remarkable work every day.”

Converse started a student-run coffee and pastry shop at Edwardsville High School called the Tiger Den. Students with disabilities carry out all aspects of Tiger Den’s operations under Converse’s guidance. Her students develop skills they later use to lead more independent lives after high school. The Tiger Den also gives back to the community by donating money to local charitable organizations — and coffee to other Edwardsville teachers.

“The impact that the Tiger Den has had on the confidence of students can’t be expressed in words,” said Edwardsville Principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey in his letter of recommendation for Converse. “Students feel like they are a part of a team that adds to the climate and culture of the entire school building.”

Converse describes her philosophy of teaching as giving each student the individual structure and approach they need to grow, while maintaining an equally high level of expectations for all.

“She sees bigger things for her students and spends each day reminding her students to see the same,” said parent Denise Olson Byrd, whose son looks forward to school each day because of Converse.

Converse entered the workforce as a journalist. A chance assignment to fill in for the education reporter one day changed Converse’s trajectory. After spending an “unforgettable afternoon talking with one excited student after another,” she decided to change careers and become a teacher. She said she never looked back.

“I share the belief that teachers have a critical role in preparing students to become responsible and positive contributors to our community as citizens, consumers, employees, and employers,” Converse said. “All students need encouragement, some pushing, and teachers who believe in them. I believe in my students and I let them know it.”

Converse’s dedication to her students’ success does not end when they leave her classroom. She has helped students build their resumés and prepare for job interviews.

“Mrs. Converse has always believed in me even when I did not believe in myself,” said Edwardsville High School student Caleb Carnes, who submitted a letter in support of Converse’s nomination for Teacher of the Year. “Mrs. Converse is truly the reason I am the person I am today. She has dedicated her life to helping students achieve their highest potential.”

Converse received a bachelor of science in journalism and a master of science in educational leadership, both from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She holds certifications in both administration and teaching.

As the 2019 Illinois Teacher of the Year, Converse will have an opportunity to share her knowledge and expertise with an even larger audience. Converse will be available beginning in the spring of 2019 to speak at teaching workshops, education conferences, and community meetings. Converse will represent Illinois at the NASA Space Camp in Huntsville, Ala., and the National Teacher of the Year program sponsored by the Council of Chief State School Officers.

