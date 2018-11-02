Edwardsville highway work slated through end of 2018

Daytime lane restrictions may be encountered along the southbound and northbound lanes of Illinois 159/Plum Street, south of Governor’s Parkway in Edwardsville, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

These lane restrictions will be in place from Nov. 6 to Dec. 31. They are required for turn lane and intersection improvements.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks motorists to be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

