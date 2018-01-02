Edwardsville holiday patrols net multiple DUI arrests

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police Department completed the third in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on Jan. 2.
The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of three driving under the influence traffic citations and 13 other traffic violations. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol-related traffic accidents during this period.
During the enforcement period of Dec. 18 to Jan. 2, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of 7 driving under the influence traffic citations and 53 other traffic citations.
The next enforcement period will be over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period.