Edwardsville leaders break ground on Plummer Family Park

EDWARDSVILLE | Shovels were out and breaking ground Saturday morning to officially kick off the Plummer Family Park development – a multisport, state-of-the-art park on the west side of Edwardsville. City officials, the Plummer family, other generous donors and the young athletes who will benefit from this park gathered to participate in the event.

In 2015, Robert Plummer’s donation of land was a key element needed in the plan’s development. Plummer made the donation on behalf of his family to give youths a top-notch space to build teamwork and leadership through sports. The park was named Plummer Family Park in recognition of his generous donation. A well-respected businessman in Edwardsville, Plummer joins others in recognizing the significance of a new sports park, providing tourism dollars for the area.

Making a major and lasting impact on the community, this park is part of the city of Edwardsville’s A Better Place to Play Campaign, which seeks donations and grant money to continue the development of the Plummer Family Park and a yet-to-be named ice hockey rink and teen facility. The Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad in Edwardsville was developed in 2016 because of the initiative. The campaign continues to actively seek donations for these projects.

Mayor Hal Patton was on hand for the celebration of this momentous groundbreaking for the city.

“I am proud of this park project and its progress,” he said. “From what was once a dream turned into a goal to today’s groundbreaking, there are countless people to thank. I especially want to recognize the Plummer family and all of the donors involved thus far. This groundbreaking is happening because of each of you. You should each take pride in the fact that you are leaving a permanent legacy on our community.”

Other prominent donations have been received from J.F. Electric, Hal Patton Sr. with a match from Medtronics, Bank of Springfield and Ebbets Fields HOA. Metro East Park and Recreation District also funded a $300,000 land acquisition grant.

Construction is slated to be complete in segments over the course of several years. Once finished, it is anticipated that it will play host to regular community groups and leagues as well as a number of large-scale regional and national tournaments that will bring added tourism revenue to the city. The park will include 8 baseball diamonds, 12 pickleball courts, six soccer fields, road improvements, parking, concessions and restrooms.

To make a donation to the Better Place to Play Campaign, residents and potential sponsors may donate online at or contact the Edwardsville Community Foundation. All donations are tax-deductible.

