Edwardsville leaders to break ground on Plummer Family Park

EDWARDSVILLE | City officials will break ground at 9 a.m. Saturday at the site of the future Plummer Family Park — a multi-sport state-of-the-art recreational park along Goshen Road, 1.2 miles east past the Edwardsville YMCA Meyer Center.

City officials, the Plummer family, other generous donors and the young athletes who will benefit from this park will gather to mark this historic occasion. The public is encouraged to attend.

Making a major and lasting impact on the community, this park is part of the city’s A Better Place to Play Campaign, which seeks donations and grant money to continue the development of the Plummer Family Park and a yet-to-be named ice hockey rink and teen facility. The Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad in Edwardsville was developed in 2016 because of the initiative. The campaign continues to actively seek donations for these projects.

Mayor Hal Patton will be on hand at the groundbreaking to lead the celebration.

“I encourage community business leaders and citizens to join us for what will be the start of a wonderful new sporting facility that will attract thousands of visitors to our thriving community,” Patton said. “It will also provide much-needed space for regular community groups and leagues as well as a number of large-scale regional and national tournaments that will bring added tourism revenue to the city.”

For more information about the groundbreaking, call Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538. To make a donation to the Better Place to Play Campaign, residents and potential sponsors may donate online or contact the Edwardsville Community Foundation. All donations are tax-deductible.

