Edwardsville legislator to host jobs fair

EDWARDSVILLE — To alleviate some of the stress of job searching and make it easier to bring employers and job seekers together, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Lewis and Clark Community College N.O. Nelson campus, 600 Troy Road.

“As I go door to door, I continually hear from folks who are looking for employment for themselves or a loved one,” Stuart said. “As I visit local businesses, I hear they often cannot find the candidates they need for positions they want to fill. So I decided to host the job fair to link the job seekers and the employers in order to grow our economy and help families across the area.”

The fair is co-hosted by the career services center at N.O. Nelson and will feature local and state employers looking for workers.

“People of all ages have been affected by job losses in our area, and we need to do anything we can to help them get back to work,” Stuart said. “In addition, recent high school and college graduates are having a difficult time finding employment. It is my hope that we will get these folks connected and on the pathway to a meaningful career and a wage or salary that can support them.”

