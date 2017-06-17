Edwardsville legislator tours Lewis and Clark Community College

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) toured the Lewis and Clark Community College Process Operations Technology Program.

“Community college and career training programs are a vital part of growing the local economy,” Stuart said. “These programs prepare students in emerging fields like process operations technology, and give workers the skills they need to launch a lasting career in a high-demand, good-paying industry.”

Lewis and Clark’s Process Operations Technology program, which was developed in collaboration with ConocoPhillips, teaches students how to operate furnaces, distillation columns, reboilers, heat exchangers, steam systems and cooling water devices.

