Edwardsville man wins $250,000 lottery prize

EDWARDSVILLE — Lifelong Edwardsville resident Jeff Stoecklin won a $250,000 Lucky Day Lotto prize when his ticket matched all five numbers —23-24-26-32-36 — in the Sept. 15 midday drawing.

“I plan to invest this money wisely,” he said when he presented his ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Fairview Heights.

Stoecklin, 55, is a regular Lucky Day Lotto player. He bought his $250,000 winning ticket at MotoMart, 1905 N. Main St, in Edwardsville. The retailer received a bonus of $2,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket. More than 8,900 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $200 in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week.

illinoislottery.com

