Edwardsville offers commemorative paver stones

EDWARDSVILLE — The city of Edwardsville’s Better Place to Play Campaign has announced that commemorative paver stones are available for purchase to be displayed at the Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad, 333 S. Main St. near downtown.

The Leon Corlew Park opened in the summer of 2016 and its picnic area, playground, splash pad, and walking trail have made it a family favorite in Edwardsville.

The 12- by 12-inch paver stones can either be engraved with a message, the name of a loved one or can be engraved with a company logo. Now residents and businesses have the option to purchase and engrave a paver stone or brick to become part of the park’s history.

Katie Grable of the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department said she is excited about this new opportunity to engrave paver stones in addition to commemorative bricks.

“Being able to memorialize a loved one or honor your family or business name is a great way to create a lasting memory at the Leon Corlew Park,” she said.

An online form is available by visiting the campaign’s website. You may also request a brick or paver stone by calling Grable at (618) 692-7538.

The campaign partners with the Edwardsville Community Foundation, so donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

The development of three new parks in Edwardsville is the focus of A Better Place to Play Campaign, with the new Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad being the first completed. A state-of-the-art sports park, Plummer Family Park, and an ice rink and teen center are also in development.

Campaign organizers say purchasing a commemorative stone or brick will go a long way toward giving youths great new facilities, making Edwardsville an even greater place to live and raise a family.

betterplacetoplay.com

facebook.com/abetterplacetoplay

twitter.com/BP2Play

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter