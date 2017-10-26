Edwardsville Oktoberfest raises $28,340 for mesothelioma research

× Expand Photo by JD Jennings (From left) Volunteers Kevin Sweid and Zach Green work the taps.

Edwardsville-based law firm Gori Julian & Associates P.C. recently partnered with Global Brew to co-host Oktoberfest in Edwardsville City Park, an event that raised $28,340 for mesothelioma research.

Proceeds will be donated to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. Global Brew donated $1,500 of the total proceeds from beer sales at Oktoberfest. The remaining funds were raised from sponsorships, a raffle for a trip to Germany, and other activities at the event.

The foundation is a nonprofit charity organization dedicated to supporting families and victims of mesothelioma through education, advocacy, and research. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that affects mesothelial cells, a smooth membrane lining the chest, heart, lungs, and abdomen. Asbestos exposure is the most common cause of mesothelioma in the United States.

“Organizing and planning this event is always such a rewarding experience,” said Randy Gori, founding partner at Gori Julian & Associates P.C. “It was incredibly inspiring to see so many area residents come out to help us in supporting the fight against mesothelioma. The turnout for this event was amazing. Each year, more and more people help us to spread awareness for this important cause, and that really makes it all worth it.”

Companies throughout the region signed on as event sponsors, including Simmons Hanly Conroy as the Heidelberg Castle Sponsor. Lanier Law Firm and Gori, Realtors are Black Forest Sponsors. Pohlman USA, Kurowski Shultz LLC, Hurford Architects and First Collinsville Bank are Brandenburg Gate Sponsors. Rhine River Sponsors include First Mid Illinois Bank & Trust, Scott Credit Union, Loellke Plumbing Inc., Town & Country Bank, Zak Pak, Cork Tree Creative Inc., Fowler Technology Services and Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen Inc. This year’s Prost Sponsors were What to Wear, Spencer Gear, Furlong Printing and Dale, Peggy, Jennifer and Sarah Bode.

For more information about the law firm, visit gorijulianlaw.com or call (888) 362-6890.

