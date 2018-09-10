Edwardsville park joins list of trout fishing sites

× Expand trout fishing

An Edwardsville park is among the new sites for the 2018 Illinois Fall Trout Fishing Season, which opens on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 57 ponds, lakes, and streams throughout the state.

The Fall Catch-and-Release Fly Fishing Season will be available at nine sites beginning Oct. 6. Fly fishing anglers can use fly fishing gear to catch and release trout beginning Oct. 6 at the nine sites. No trout may be kept during the fly fishing period, but all anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular fall trout season on Oct. 20.

The IDNR has added four new sites in 2018, raising the stocking of rainbow trout to 67,000 fish in the fall season, and approximately that same number for the spring season. The new 2018 trout sites are Bauman Lake in Cherry Valley, Casey Park Pond in Casey, Weldon Springs State Park Lake near Clinton, and Belk Park Pond in Edwardsville. A complete list of locations is available online.

No trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites from Oct. 1 until the fall trout season opens at 5 a.m. Oct. 20. Anyone attempting to take (harvest) trout before the legal harvest season opening will be issued citations.

All anglers — including those using fly fishing gear who intend to release fish caught before Oct. 20 — must have a valid fishing license and an inland trout stamp, unless they are younger than 16, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the armed forces. The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout.

Illinois fishing licenses and inland trout stamps are available at DNR Direct license and permit locations, including many bait shops, sporting goods stores and other retail outlets. For a location near you, check the IDNR website.

Fishing licenses and trout stamps can also be purchased by using a credit card through DNR Direct online via the IDNR website.

Not all fall trout sites open at 5 a.m. on opening day. Anglers are reminded to check the opening time of their favorite trout fishing location prior to the season. For more information about all site regulations, anglers should contact individual sites that will be stocked with catchable-size trout.

The Illinois catchable trout program is funded by those who use the program through the sale of inland trout stamps and through the Illinois Fish Management Fund.

