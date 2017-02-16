Edwardsville park survey available online

EDWARDSVILLE — The city of Edwardsville’s Better Place to Play Campaign has announced there is an online survey available regarding the highly anticipated new park, Plummer Family Sports Park.

Completing this survey will offer the city valuable information as plans progress on this parks project. Participating in the survey is optional.

The state-of-the art park will be near the I-55 corridor to help meet the growing demand for field space for a variety of athletes, abilities and levels of play. The park will include multiple soccer, baseball and softball fields as well as pickleball courts, concessions and restrooms. Additionally, there will be an all-accessible field for those with special needs. The new sports park will be an ideal destination for teams throughout the region to compete and participate in tournaments, adding stimulus to the local economy.

Completing the survey can be done in about 5 minutes, with less than 20 questions to answer. The information will help the city determine preferred sports for the park as well as park features and amenities. The survey can be found on the city’s website at Plummer Sports Park Survey or by visiting the Better Place to Play homepage at betterplacetoplay.com. Completed surveys will be collected until Feb. 28.

The development of three new parks in Edwardsville is the focus of the A Better Place to Play Campaign, with the Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad being the first project completed. The Plummer Family Sports Park and an Ice Rink and Teen Center are in development. For more information about the campaign, how to make a donation or sponsor a park feature, visit betterplacetoplay.com. “A Better Place to Play” may also be found on Facebook at facebook.com/abetterplacetoplay and on Twitter at twitter.com/BP2Play.

