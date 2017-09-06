Edwardsville police complete Labor Day enforcement period

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police Department completed the seventh in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on Tuesday.

The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of 3 driving under the influence traffic citations and 41 other traffic violations. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol-related traffic accidents during this period.

During the enforcement period of Aug. 21 to Sept. 5, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of 3 driving under the influence traffic citations and 64 other traffic citations.

The next enforcement period will be over the Halloween period.

