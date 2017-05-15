Edwardsville police conducting special traffic patrols

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police Department is conducting a series of special traffic enforcement periods in an effort to curtail alcohol violations by motorists.

These special enforcement periods are supported by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The purpose of the enforcement campaign is to reduce traffic crash injuries and fatalities, the importance of obeying traffic laws, the costs associated with traffic citation fines, and DUI costs to the public.

The fifth special enforcement period began Monday and will end May 30. Officers on patrol will be looking for impaired drivers, as well as violations of speed laws and occupant protection violations.

A zero-tolerance policy will be in effect for alcohol-related violations, as well as seat belt and child safety restraint violations. Seat belt enforcement zones will also be operated at various locations during daytime hours throughout the enforcement period. The purpose of the seat belt enforcement zones will be to promote the use of occupant restraint devices, which save lives and prevent serious injuries to those involved in vehicle crashes.

