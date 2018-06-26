Edwardsville police focusing on unsafe drivers

The Edwardsville Police Department announced its plans for Fourth of July traffic enforcement with a focus on drunk and unbuckled drivers. The crackdown will run through July 8 to encompass the Independence Day holiday, an all-too-often deadly time on Illinois roads.

“We encourage local residents to celebrate Independence Day safely,” Lt. Charles Kohlberg said. “If you’re going to drink, don’t drive. Too many people die behind the wheel each year because of those who choose to drive impaired by alcohol or other drugs. Our officers will be out in full force, showing zero tolerance for impaired drivers.”

Edwardsville officers will join the Illinois State Police and more than 150 local police and sheriff’s departments for the increased statewide enforcement effort.

“This Fourth of July, designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive drunk,” Kohlberg said. Other important tips include:

Give your designated driver your keys before you go out.

If you are drunk or impaired by other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit, use a ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

Promptly report drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears a seat belt. It is your best defense against an impaired driver.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The crackdown runs concurrently with a media campaign reminding motorists that impaired driving has “Life or Death” consequences.

