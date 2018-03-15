Edwardsville police to conduct special patrols

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police Department is conducting special traffic enforcement periods in an effort to curtail alcohol violations by motorists.

These special enforcement periods are supported by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The purpose of the enforcement campaign is to reduce traffic crash injuries and fatalities, emphasize the importance of obeying traffic laws, the costs associated with traffic citation fines, and DUI costs to the public.

The fourth special enforcement period will begin March 16 and ends March 19. Officers will be looking for impaired drivers, as well as violations of speed laws and occupant protection violations.

A zero-tolerance policy will be in effect for alcohol-related violations, as well as seat belt and child safety restraint violations. Seat belt enforcement zones will also be operated at various locations during the enforcement period.

