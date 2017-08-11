Edwardsville police to focus on school zones

EDWARDSVILLE — This past week has been busy for many families as they prepare to start another challenging school year. As children ready their school supplies and teachers their lesson plans, the Edwardsville Police Department would like to remind drivers about the importance of traffic safety during the school year. The new school year will bring about more pedestrians, cyclists and, of course, those big yellow buses.

Drivers are reminded to keep a watchful eye out for schoolchildren crossing roads and to be mindful of stopped buses as students hurry on and off the vehicles. Edwardsville police officers are committed to traffic safety and will be focusing their efforts in school zones, bus stops and school routes of travel. Along with many local police agencies, Edwardsville police have joined with the Illinois State Police and will participate in school safety directed patrols between Aug. 14 and Sept. 1.

Edwardsville police ask parents to take time out this weekend to speak to their children about pedestrian and bicycle safety. We would also like to remind motorists to refrain from using mobile devices when driving, slow down in school zones and be mindful of the fact children, excited about the new school year, may not be paying attention as they cross roads.

“If we all keep traffic safety in mind, our children can look forward to another exciting year of learning,” Police Chief Jay Keeven said.

Questions regarding traffic safety can be directed to Lt. Charles Kohlberg at (618) 692-7527 or Keeven at (618) 692-7521.

