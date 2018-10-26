Edwardsville police to join in sober driving campaign

Edwardsville Police Department

The Edwardsville Police Department on Friday reminded motorists of the dangers of impaired driving, particularly on Halloween when little ghouls and goblins are out in neighborhoods and on busy streets after dark. If you plan to be out celebrating, keep this fearsome warning in mind: drive sober or get pulled over.

“If your plans include partying this Halloween, make sure you designate a sober driver to get you home safely,” Lt. Chris Byrne said. “Don’t put yourself, or others, at risk by driving impaired.”

Each year throughout Illinois, hundreds die in impaired-driving crashes, while others face the ramifications of a DUI, including jail time, loss of license, and thousands of dollars spent on attorney’s fees, fines and lost wages.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign urges everyone to follow these simple tips to help keep our roads safe during Halloween:

• Plan a safe way to get home before you attend a party.

• Designate a sober driver, take public transportation, use your favorite ride-sharing service or call a sober friend or family member to get home.

• Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as driving impaired. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement as soon as it is safe to do so.

• If you see an impaired person about to drive, take steps to help them get home safely.

• Buckle up: It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

The Halloween enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter