Edwardsville police union to hold inaugural fundraiser

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 244 will hold its inaugural poker night to raise money for the lodge’s charitable contributions, including Christmas with a Cop, youth sports, and other community-oriented projects.

The Texas hold ‘em benefit is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Edwardsville. Two drinks are free with a $50 buy-in and an extra drink is available with pre-registration at the lodge’s Facebook page. Players must be at least age 18.

