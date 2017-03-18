Edwardsville resident joins HeartLands Conservancy

MASCOUTAH — Timothy Ashe has joined the team at HeartLands Conservancy, a conservation nonprofit serving southwestern Illinois, as an associate planner.

“We are excited to have Tim join our team,” said Mary Vandevord, president and CEO of HeartLands Conservancy. “Tim brings experience and a wealth of knowledge in community planning and policy, and I see him making an immediate impact.”

In addition to working on comprehensive community planning, Ashe will also be working with other staff on green infrastructure planning, bicycle and pedestrian planning, and sustainable development initiatives.

Prior to joining HeartLands Conservancy, Ashe worked for the village of Glen Carbon on a variety of initiatives, including the bulk solar program and economic development strategic plan. Ashe previously worked under former state Rep. Wayne Rosenthal, now head of Illinois Department of Natural Resources; and the Small Business Development Center at SIUE.

“I had been searching for the right organization within the region for several months,” Ashe said. “When the opportunity presented itself with HeartLands Conservancy, I knew this was exactly what I had been looking for. I am honored to work with such an amazing staff, and I look forward to helping the region continue toward a path of sustainable and economic growth.”

Ashe is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where he received a bachelor of science in philosophy and a master of public administration and policy analysis.

A resident of Edwardsville, Tim is a member of the Edwardsville Rotary and Southwestern Illinois City Manager’s Association.

