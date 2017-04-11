Edwardsville Schnucks fails underage liquor check

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission, in conjunction with the Edwardsville Police Department, conducted 24 underage compliance checks on April 5.

During the operation, there were nine prior violators retested for compliance.

Schnuck Markets, 2222 Troy Road, Edwardsville, failed the compliance check.

The following establishments passed the compliance check by refusing to sell liquor to the ILCC underage participants:

Circle No. 1599, 629 W. Schwarz, Edwardsville (two prior violations)

BP Amoco, 301 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville (three prior violations)

Edwardsville Market, 332 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville (two prior violations)

Joe’s Market Basket, 447 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville (two prior violations)

Quiktrip No. 694, 2490 Troy Road, Edwardsville

Friar Tuck Beverage, 6715 Goshen Road, Edwardsville

Target Store T-0733, 2350 Troy Road, Edwardsville

La Fonda, 2310 Troy Road, Edwardsville

Shop ’n Save Warehouse Foods, 2122 Troy Road, Edwardsville

Shop ’n Save Fuel Express, 2126 Troy Road, Edwardsville (one prior violation)

Red Robin America’s Gourmet Burgers, 6699 Edwardsville Crossing Drive, Edwardsville (one prior violation)

Dierbergs Edwardsville Crossing, 6671 Edwardsville Crossing Drive, Edwardsville

Buffalo Wild Wings, 249 Harvard Drive, Edwardsville

Oriental Spoon, 229 Harvard Drive, Edwardsville (two prior violations)

Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill, 215 Harvard Drive, Edwardsville

La Casa Mexicana, 201 Harvard Drive, Edwardsville

Our Place, 6191 Old Alton-Edwardsville Road, Edwardsville (one prior violation)

Edwardsville Motomart, 1905 N. Main St., Edwardsville

The Corner Tavern, 1013 N. Main St., Edwardsville

Laurie’s Place, 228 N. Main St., Edwardsville

Recess Brewing LLC, 307 N. Main St., Edwardsville (one prior violation)

Big Daddy’s Patio Bar & Grill, 132 N. Main St., Edwardsville

Foundry Public House, 126 N. Main St., Edwardsville

This report is a result of ongoing undercover and cooperative law enforcement operations conducted by agents of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, local law enforcement officials and underage participants recruited from area high schools and colleges. The teams randomly visit liquor stores, restaurants and bars in communities around the state to check for ongoing compliance with state laws mandating that no liquor is sold to persons younger than 21. ILCC agents also work with local and state law enforcement agents to focus on communities with a high incidence of underage liquor sales.

For information about hearings regarding checks, visit the Illinois Liquor Control Commission’s website, illinois.gov/ilcc/Divisions/Pages/Legal/Hearing-Schedule-for-Chicago-IL-and-Springfield-IL.aspx.